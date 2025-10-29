Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre’s season has gone so well that, despite not hitting a competitive shot for almost one month, the Scot has now reached a career-high world ranking.

MacIntyre, otherwise known as the new world No.7 – according to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) – last teed it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil.

The weather-hit event was reduced to 54 holes, but the Oban man lifted the title at St Andrews and became the first Scot to win it since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

It followed a hectic spell for the 29-year-old who arrived in the Home of Golf days after helping Team Europe to Ryder Cup success. The visitors defeated Keegan Bradley’s US side 15-13 at Bethpage Black, with MacIntyre picking up 1.5 points from three matches.

After winning the Dunhill Links, MacIntyre headed to the Isle of Skye for some deserved downtime.

“Good few days in Skye recently and some time to reflect on a mad few weeks,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Ryder Cup from start to finish was a dream. Playing my second Ryder Cup I was more relaxed going into the week and had a good little camp before it with my team which was a great help.

“The Dunhill was a different kind of week with not getting back to Scotland until the Tuesday and not going back to St Andrews until Wednesday afternoon.

“Thankfully in the end it was me holding the trophy this time. To win in Scotland again in front of my family and friends was special but to win at St Andrews and the Old Course is what dreams are made of.”

MacIntyre has enjoyed more than just a dream few period, though. His year kickstarted in February, finishing T6 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before logging a top-ten finish at The PLAYERS Championship in March.

After falling agonisingly short in his bid to land a maiden major at the US Open in June, MacIntyre finished T7 at The Open and T2 at the BMW Championship, losing only to Scottie Scheffler in the second leg of the PGA Tour playoffs.

Of course, it culminated with a victory at the Dunhill Links, his fourth on the DP World Tour. MacIntyre will now turn his attention to the circuit’s season-ending playoffs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.