Remember the MENA Tour?

The Dubai-based development circuit formed a “strategic alliance” with LIV Golf back in 2022, with the hope that the little-known tour would offer the breakaway league a pathway to world ranking points.

But the OWGR-accredited MENA Tour has not staged its own events since 2023, while LIV is now in renewed discussions with the rankings board to finally get the status they have long craved.

It has now emerged, however, that the mothballed tour has been resurrected.

Keith Waters, an OWGR board member and former Chief Operating Officer of the DP World Tour, has been appointed the chairman and commissioner of the revived circuit.

The tour will relaunch with a 12-event 2025/2026 season starting in Portugal in November.

Robert MacIntyre is one of the MENA Tour’s biggest success stories after growing in confidence on the circuit during the fledgling days of his career.

The Scot won the MENA Tour’s Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship back in 2018 on only his second professional start.

“The MENA Golf Tour opened doors, taught me how to win, and prepared me for the challenges of the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR,” MacIntyre said. “I’m excited to see it return and give the next generation of players the same opportunities I had.”

The new commissioner Waters added: “We’re pleased the MENA Golf Tour will remain an eligible Official World Golf Ranking tour as well as prize money of $100,000 per event.

“Each tournament will be contested over 54 holes, featuring a 36-hole cut to the top 60 players and ties, with the winner taking home $18,000.”

The news, will of course, provide a boost (and a home) for many aspiring tour professionals across the world.

The MENA Golf Tour is now in discussions with both the DP World Tour and the HotelPlanner Tour to create a clear development pathway to these established circuits.

They hope to provide the opportunity for players to advance straight to DP World Tour Qualifying School through the relaunched tour.