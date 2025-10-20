Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre was one of a few European Ryder Cup stars who didn’t tee it up in India last week. Instead, he was spending some down time on the Isle of Skye.

The Oban man was finally able to reflect on a ‘mad few weeks’, which included claiming 1.5 points at Bethpage Black, where the visitors claimed a first win on US soil since 2012, and winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil. MacIntyre, 29, became the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 to win the DP World Tour event.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Good few days in Skye recently and some time to reflect on a mad few weeks.

“Ryder Cup from start to finish was a dream. Playing my second Ryder Cup I was more relaxed going into the week and had a good little camp before it with my team which was a great help.

“Once the week got going it was carnage but that’s what we expected so we were ready for that. We played great golf, and it was fun playing alongside my boy Viktor Hovland. Sunday didn’t go to plan, but the job was to win the Ryder Cup which we achieved and boy did we celebrate.

“Thanks to Luke Donald, vice captains and all the support staff for a special week.”

It was MacIntyre’s second appearance in the biennial clash with the US, and he made it back-to-back wins in blue and gold.

Then, just seven days later, he claimed his fourth title on the DP World Tour and a second in Scotland – after last year’s Genesis Scottish Open – by comfortably winning the Dunhill Links on the Old Course.

“The Dunhill was a different kind of week with not getting back to Scotland until the Tuesday and not going back to St Andrews until Wednesday afternoon,” MacIntyre continued.

“Had zero expectations but with the Kingsbarns weather on Friday, my golf and attitude were as good as I’ve got in the conditions which kept me in the tournament.

“Saturday, everyone was blown away so correct decision not to play… just wish it was called earlier so I could have had a few more donuts. Sunday at St Andrews is always a treat but to play the way I played alongside Tyrrell Hatton who also played magic was special.

“Thankfully in the end it was me holding the trophy this time. To win in Scotland again in front of my family and friends was special but to win at St Andrews and the Old Course is what dreams are made of.”

The victory pushed MacIntyre to a career high world ranking of eight, as he prepares for a big couple of weeks in the Middle East.

His next start will be in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.

