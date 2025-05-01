Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre has responded to Paul McGinley’s comments on the Scot’s chances of becoming a major champion.

Last month, McGinley told bunkered.co.uk that everything about MacIntyre’s game points towards breaking his duck in the ‘big four’.

“He’s not afraid of the big moments,” McGinley said. “He proved that last year, going out leading in Canada at a big tournament and he didn’t back down.

“Then he goes and wins his home event against a real quality field and didn’t back down.

“He’s got all the attributes, and I have no doubt there’s majors coming his way. I don’t know how quickly but there’s majors coming his way. On the current path he’s on, it’s brilliant.”

By his own high standards, last month’s missed cut at the Masters was a huge disappointment. But, like McGinley, MacIntyre firmly believes in his major credentials, too.

“First thing he’s said positive about me for a while,” MacIntyre joked at the Genesis Scottish Open media day.

“I feel like my game is in good enough shape that I can win majors, it’s now just about putting myself in that position.

“You need to have your game peak at one of those four events and if it does that, you’re in with a chance.

“But it’s also about not overcomplicating it, not changing the world because you’ve struggled a couple of weeks before.

“Literally, keep doing the same stuff, tweak little things to make you better, but don’t change what you’re doing, because it works.”

It was a popular belief that MacIntyre could get off the mark as early as last month’s tournament at Augusta National.

He was playing in the Masters for the first time since 2022, and with a strong record. MacIntyre finished T12 on debut the year before and T23 on his last visit.

But his latest Green Jacket bid didn’t go to plan.

“There were a lot of factors that go into the Masters that are out of my hands,” he said.

“I felt like I played reasonably well until I made double on seven in the first round and couldn’t really get any momentum going.”

With one eye also on the Ryder Cup, the 28-year-old is enjoying a week off in Nashville before another busy period.

He has exemptions for the remaining three Signature Events on the PGA Tour and will take his place at the PGA Championship, held at Quail Hollow, in two weeks.

