Robert MacIntyre felt the brunt of the New York crowd in Friday’s foursomes at the Ryder Cup after being heckled on the 17th tee.

The incident occurred with MacIntyre just about to pull the trigger on the tee box of the par three, with the crowd shouts forcing him to step away from his ball.

This was met by more jeers from the US crowd, before the Scot eventually recomposed himself. The distraction proved costly though, as MacIntyre found the bunker short of the green.

Having battled back from three-down with his partner Viktor Hovland in their clash against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the Euros went on to lose the 17th and the match a hole later.

Speaking on the incident in the aftermath, MacIntyre said: “I mean, you’ve got to expect it out here. It’s what happens when the bar opens at 9.30am and we get round to there.

“Disappointing, but I should have done better and handled it better. At the end of the day, hit a better shot.

“It was literally in my golf swing, so I stopped because it was loud enough. I’d been speaking to Si [coach Simon Shanks] all week about prepare, commit, accept.

“I’d prepared well, I was fully committed, but, at the minute, there was a bit of doubt, I mean, it took my whole mind away from the shot, it was that loud. Then when I went back in, the wind had picked up, I should have switched club.

“It was one of those ones, you switch club, you get even more abuse. But, look, it’s part of the game, it’s part of this year’s Ryder Cup, I suppose.”

It was a frustrating finish for MacIntyre, but it was one of only a few blemishes for the Europeans on day one.

Luke Donald’s team find themselves leading 5.5-2.5 in a day that belonged to the visitors. Having won the opening session 3-1, they added to this lead in the afternoon fourballs.

Play will resume on Saturday, with the opening tee shot of the morning foursomes taking place at 12:10 pm GMT.

