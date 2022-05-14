search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre reveals how highly he ranks Scottish Open

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre reveals how highly he ranks Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall10 May, 2022
Robert MacIntyre Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open DP World Tour PGA Tour Golf In Scotland
Robert Mac Intyre Scottish Open

For any golfer, winning their home event would be a dream come true – and Robert MacIntyre is no different.

Scotland’s top-ranked player is among a star-studded field set to tee it up at the Renaissance Club this summer, and is targeting glory in his home event.

In fact, it means so much to the Oban native that he rates it behind only the four majors in terms of its importance.

“For me, outside of the majors the Scottish Open is the one,” he said.

• Scheffler in for Scottish Open

• 2022 US PGA: The field in full

“As a Scot, it’s the one you want to win and, with the standard of the field and everything that comes with it, it would mean absolutely everything - for me it’s the fifth major.”

Being Scotland’s No.1 brings added support for MacIntyre, who will be roared on by a bumper crowd in East Lothian.

And although he is relishing the prospect of bringing joy to the home faithful, he admitted there is a need to find a “balance” to avoid the pressure getting to him.

“We call it ‘noise’,” MacIntyre added.

“Along with my team, we try and pull everything back and just focus on hitting the next shot. I’ve really struggled with doing that. I’ve always been thinking ‘what if? What if? What if? What can I do right now’.

“And it happened again at the weekend [at the British Masters]. It showed that I’ve still got that problem, but I just want to play golf. The thing is when you turn up at the Scottish Open, there’s not many people going against you. Most of the people are going to be supporting you.”

• Report: Former No.1 to make LIV switch

• Tour pro blasts fan for noisy eating

In 2019, MacIntyre was paired with Rory McIlroy – and he is ready if he is drawn in another marquee group.

“It is just about being comfortable in the environment. You have to gain respect from the top guys; you can’t just expect to have it.

“I think I showed that week that I can handle it and play some decent golf. I think the majority now realise I’m not here to make up numbers, I’m here to compete.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Genesis Scottish Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow