Golf News

Robert MacIntyre reveals special motivation to play well at US Open

By Michael McEwan10 September, 2020
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre has outlined the extra-special motivation he has to play well at next week’s US Open.

As well as contesting his third major championship, the reigning European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’ will also be raising money to repair recent widespread damage inflicted upon his alma mater by Hurricane Laura.

McNeese State University in Lake Charles was heavily impacted when the Category 4 hurricane – the strongest to make landfall in Louisiana in over 150 years – ripped through the state last month, killing 67 people and destroying countless homes and businesses.

On the university campus specifically, several buildings were badly damaged, putting the academic year on hold whilst debris is cleared and restoration work is carried out.

MacIntyre has fond memories of McNeese from the 18 months he spent there before he turned professional. That’s why, for every birdie or better that he makes at Winged Foot next week, and with the support of his sponsors Arnold Clark, Orion Group and Aberdeen Standard Investments, he will be donating $3,500 to the university’s relief efforts.  

Listen!

A BLETHER WITH BOB MACINTYRE

“I’ve got a lot of friends who are still out there,” said the 24-year-old Oban man. “When I saw the devastation on social media, I knew that I wanted to do something to help.

“I’m in a privileged position where I can do something and I felt like this was the right thing to do.

“I came from a family background. My mum supports so many people around the local area, whether it’s getting their shopping or trying to get them other little things so I wanted to help out with this.”

Hurricane Laura Bob Mac Intyre Us Open 20

MacIntyre added that some of his friends who are still at the university have been helping with the clean-up and have sent him photographs of the devastation caused by the hurricane.

“The pictures have been just horrific to see,” he said. “The COVID situation we’re in just now is bad enough, never mind having to deal with a hurricane.

“They’re trying to fix everything they can and I’m just trying to support. It’s not going to be a life-changing amount of money but it’ll hopefully keep them ticking over. Every little helps.

“McNeese made me who I am. I was just a boy brought up at home and then suddenly I was thrown out to deep south Louisiana. It was a huge learning curve and a big step in my golfing career so I really want to help them out.”

If you would like to support Robert's efforts and contribute to the McNeese Foundation's Campus Emergency Fund, please click here.

