Robert MacIntyre reveals "ultimate goal"

Current Scottish No.1 Robert MacIntyre has set his sights on claiming his “ultimate goal” this season.

The Oban native is targeting the Scottish Open, and is one of several big names already confirmed for this summer’s event.

MacIntyre, who is currently in Austin for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, said victory in his home tournament would fulfil a lifelong ambition.

"As a Scotsman, any of us want to win the Scottish Open,” he said.

“That's the ultimate goal for us is to win the Scottish Open. Just any Scottish guy wants to win the Scottish Open, whether it's at the Renaissance, whether it was at Loch Lomond. The Scottish Open is the Scottish Open.

“I've played it, I think, three times out of the Scottish Open. I know it reasonably well, just play it when I get up there. I's a decent track. It needs wind. Every links golf course in the world needs wind. Hopefully we can get some good weather but plenty of wind.

“I've been brought up watching it since I was probably 10 years old. Me and my dad used to go down there and watch the golf. That was special. Watched Alex Noren win there and loads of different winners, Johann Edfors. Just great memories of the Scottish Open.”

This year the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time – and MacIntyre believes it means the event’s status will be elevated even further.

"It's massive,” the 25-year-old said.

“It sits perfectly in the schedule for a links course, just a week before the British. Being co-sanctioned has just elevated it even more. It was brilliant already, but I think this year is going to be something special.”

