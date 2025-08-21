Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald believes Robert MacIntyre’s Ryder Cup debut helped transform his game – and is now urging the Scot to channel his passion “the right way” at Bethpage Black.

MacIntyre is now up to eighth in the world rankings after his runner-up finish at last week’s BMW Championship, where he was heckled by a fan in the crowd.

During Saturday’s third round at in Maryland – where MacIntyre opened up the four-shot lead he later relinquished to Scottie Scheffler – the Scot put his finger to his lips to a “shush” a jeering supporter after holing a putt on the 14th hole at the Caves Valley course.

“I’ll give as good back as I get,” MacIntyre said afterwards.

It served as somewhat of a precursor to what could come in New York next month, where a partisan American crowd will meet Donald’s European team.

Donald was asked about MacIntyre’s interaction with the fan during his press conference at the Betfred British Masters.

“I’m going to have obviously all those conversations once the team is set, and I’ve had conversations with certain players already to just kind of mentally get ready for that cauldron, that atmosphere,” he said.

“That’s something I’ve been thinking about since day one of the captaincy. That is going to be a major feat how we react to the crowds, and certainly less is more… it’s just using it the right way.”

MacIntyre has locked up his automatic spot at Bethpage and will arrive on Long Island as a golfer transformed.

The Oban man impressively went unbeaten on his debut in Rome, leaning on Justin Rose to claim 1.5 points in two fourball matches and edging Wyndham Clark in the Sunday singles.

” I think sometimes you see players that play in Ryder Cup and they are not really ready and it probably has a negative effect on them,” Donald said.

“I think Bob took a little time to get into it Friday and Saturday, really helped adjusting obviously, but he really grew in confidence with that relationship and held his own on Sunday.

“I think it just gave him the confidence to know that even though he maybe didn’t quite have his best that week he can still compete, and he’s gone on to win the Canadian Open and Scottish Open. He’s a top, top player.

“You look at his stats, out of the 12 guys, statistically in Rome he was one of the weakest, and now he is one of the strongest. He has improved by leaps and bounds.

“You can see it in his game and you can see it in the belief he has in himself. It’s just really nice to see the Ryder Cup potentially have that effect, getting him to kick on and take his game to the next level.”

