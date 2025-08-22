Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre says his interaction with a fan at last week’s BMW Championship was a learning curve ahead of next month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

MacIntyre was jeered by an unruly supporter during his third round of the $20million event in Baltimore, responding by putting his finger his to his lips and aiming a “shush” in their direction.

He then pointed at the heckler with his putter at the Caves Valley course, where he ended up losing a four-shot lead in a Sunday showdown with Scottie Scheffler.

Regardless of his crushing disappointment, MacIntyre has taken a lot from the week – and he is certainly not dwelling after opening the Tour Championship with a six-under 64 on Thursday.

Instead, he’s taking his learnings to Bethpage, having locked up a spot in the European side.

“There’s a couple of things that I know that I’m going to change,” MacIntyre said at East Lake. “But do you know what it’s really going to help me for? Bethpage. There’s things that I’m going to learn from that week or from them two days, Saturday, Sunday especially, that are going to help me.

“It’s going to be the way I handle myself, not so much my attitude out there because I’m fiery, I’m always going to be fiery, I’m always going to yell, swear, get angry.

“But just the way I interacted with the crowd, I was trying to keep them out of the way, but, instead, doing what I did on Saturday brought them into it.”

At the British Masters at the Belfry – where Ryder Cup qualification ends – European captain Luke Donald discussed preparations for a rowdy New York crowd.

“I’m going to have obviously all those conversations once the team is set, and I’ve had conversations with certain players already to just kind of mentally get ready for that cauldron, that atmosphere,” Donald said.

“That’s something I’ve been thinking about since day one of the captaincy. That is going to be a major feat how we react to the crowds, and certainly less is more… it’s just using it the right way.”

