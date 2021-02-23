search
Robert MacIntyre out to impose himself at top of the game

By Ryan Crombie23 February, 2021
"I want to put my own mark on the world of golf."

That's the rallying cry from Robert MacIntyre as he gears up for a potentially huge few weeks in the US.

The Oban man currently sits 43rd on the Official World Golf Ranking, having jumped inside the top-50 following a third-placed finish at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

As a result of his ranking, the Scot is set to tee it up on Thursday at the WGC-Workday Championship – an opportunity he's relishing.

“That's where everyone wants to be,” said MacIntyre of his top-50 status. “It's where I've wanted to be for the last year and I had my sights set on it.

“Now I’m there, it’s about taking the opportunity and then going and try to play well at these upcoming events and climbing the rankings even more."

MacIntyre has been on a rich vein of form since November last year, finishing no worse than T29, while also posting three top-10 finishes and claiming a maiden European Tour victory in that period.

After a whirlwind few months, the 24-year-old says it’s now about making himself at home among the world’s best.

“It’s another big step up in standard,” added MacIntyre. “I mean, hopefully it could be five world-class events coming up for me and it's just about getting comfortable. Once I get comfortable, I start playing good golf.

“I've played a few big events already but, now, it's just about being comfortable week in, week out. I’m just hopeful I can go and enjoy myself.”

The Scot’s first Stateside start of the year begins a seven-week journey in America that, all being well, will end with him going head-to-head with the best at The Masters at Augusta.

Although a first Augusta trip beckons, the Scot insists he isn’t getting carried away.

“I can't worry about being at the Masters,” said MacIntyre. “Say I’m coming down the stretch on a Sunday, and I know that a top-10 finish secures the Masters spot, I can't be worrying about that. I need to go and try win a golf tournament.

“It’s about the bigger picture. There’s so much more to gain than just playing in the Masters. There are so many more opportunities that will come my way if I can secure that spot but, if I can just play good golf, it will all take care of itself.”

