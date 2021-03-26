search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre: Scot advances to last-16 of WGC Match Play

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: Scot advances to last-16 of WGC Match Play

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2021
Robert MacIntyre WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play austin country club PGA Tour Tour News Scottish news WGC Matchplay
Bob Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre is through to the last-16 on his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play debut.

The 24-year-old staged a final hole salvo in his match with Adam Long to win the 18th and snatch a deserved half-point at Austin Country Club. 

Three-down at the turn, the Oban man trimmed his American opponent's advantage to one heading to the last. 

He then showed nerves of steel to hammer a 371-yard drive on the 18th to less than three feet. When Long was unable to get inside him in two, the hole was the Scot's and the match was halved.

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

• bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

• Report: Koepka facing lengthy injury lay-off

That, combined with world No.1 Dustin Johnson's defeat to the already-eliminated Kevin Na, saw MacIntyre advance to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

He'll face fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez in the next round on Saturday.

"This is massive for my confidence and it's massive for going forward," said a delighted MacIntyre. "It's something that I was trying to do from the get-go before we teed off. I was trying to get out of the group.

"But today was massive for me. I was three-down through nine, and Mike gave me a shake on the tenth tee, like come on, we've got to keep fighting here. That's something that I normally always have inside me. 

• Michelle Wie feared her career was over

"My head was down through nine and I didn't know where to go, but we just kept giving ourselves chances, and it just so happened to turn around at the right moment."

Describing his stunning tee shot at 18, MacIntyre added: "I was trying to hit the green. I mean, for me, if I hit my normal shot, I fly the slope, hits flat, doesn't go on the green. I had to hit a low one. I had to get it flighted, but my miss with that flighted shot is in the hazard left. 

"But I was one-down, I had to win the hole, so I thought, here we go. Let's get the low one going.

"It was absolutely perfect, and I was shouting, go at it, because it had to get going. Bones said hit straight on the downslope, and that's exactly what we needed, and we win the hole and we advance."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - austin country club

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - WGC

Related Articles - Matchplay

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow