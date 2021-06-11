Robert MacIntyre planning early rise to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2020

Robert MacIntyre might have a US Open to prepare for next week, but he admits he’ll be setting his alarm early on Monday to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2020.



The Scot is set to feature in his sixth major next week when he tees it up at Torrey Pines for the 121st US Open and will fly out to the west coast of the USA this weekend.

However, MacIntyre, 24, admitted that when US Open week rolls around on the Monday, his first thought will be about football, not golf.

“Aye, I’ll be watching the football,” explained the Scot. “The first game will be at six in the morning, but it’s on Monday and I’m sure I’ll be awake by then anyway with the time difference.”

• Tour pro calls for end to Brooks-Bryson "BS"

• Cabrera extradited to Argentina to face charges

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday, but it won’t be until Monday that Scotland play their first game of the tournament when they take on Czech Republic at 2pm (UK time) – their first match at a finals since 1998, when MacIntyre was just under two years old.

“Obviously, my main priority is that I am there to prepare for a golf tournament, but if I can, I’m sure I’ll be watching the football.”

The young Scot has made the cut at every one of the five majors he has played in but is keen to go one step further and put in a challenge for a maiden major.

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid



“It’s been good to make all of the cuts, but I’ve felt like I’ve not actually challenged in one yet despite a couple of good finishes,” added MacIntyre. “I’ve not taken that step to challenging which I want to do but I’ve only played five, so we have to take it slow.

“I’m becoming one of the favourites every week but that shows that I am performing. I’ve just got to try and lower my own expectation and let the golf happen, instead of trying to win golf tournaments. For me, it’s very much about trying to shoot as low as you can and seeing where you end up.

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

“I think I’ve got used to what to expect at the US Open, so I’ve just got to get in the right mental state for tackling the task and then I’ve just got to enjoy it.”