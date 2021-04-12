Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut

Robert MacIntyre has said that he doesn’t want his debut Masters appearance to become a flash in the pan as he seeks to establish himself at the top of the game.

MacIntre, 24, finished the week in a tie for 12th, posting rounds of 70 and 72 over the weekend to secure a return to Augusta National in 2022.



He also bettered the previous best finish by a Scot at The Masters since the turn of the century - Colin Montgomerie's T-14 finish in 2002.

With his first taste of the tournament under his belt, MacIntyre has now his sights set on ensuring that he continues to compete with the world’s best for years to come.

“You want to be out here for ten or more years at the top end of the game and that’s the way I want to be,” said the Oban man. “You want to put your stamp on it. It’s not just about turning up and finishing 12th. It’s about trying to do something in the game.



“I’m delighted with 12th place on my first Masters but when, I pitch up next time, I'm trying to better that. You can’t be happy with just finishing 12th every time. I want to improve, take the next step and keep moving forward and if I can keep working hard and smart and trusting the people that are around me, we will see what happens.”

MacIntyre, who made more birdies than any other player in the field during the week, had many people in Scotland cheering him on and he admits that it has been hard to stay on top of the deluge of messages he has received in the wake of his debut.

“My phone has been going absolutely wild and even now, it is still pinging away,” added MacIntyre. “Even people from back home in Oban, who I know don’t follow golf, were watching me and I think that has happened all over Scotland. It has gone a bit wild. I’m just playing a game that I love and thankfully I’m decent at it.”

MacIntyre will now tee it up this week at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in what will be the last event of his successful American swing before he heads back home to Oban for three weeks.



The European Tour winner also revealed that, before he departed Augusta National, he had the opportunity to raid the Masters gift shop.



“The question is, what am I not bringing home,” quipped MacIntyre. “We’ve filled a bag for family and friends because they couldn't be here. We stocked up and we have enough flags.”