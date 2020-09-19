Robert MacIntyre is nothing if not courageous.

Just as he did in the US PGA Championship six weeks ago, the Oban man recovered from a disappointing first round to claw his way into the weekend in brutally tough conditions at the US Open.

MacIntyre, 24, had it all to do at Winged Foot after opening with a four-over 74 on a relatively benign first day of the second men's major of the year.

His cause was hampered when, starting on the tenth in round two, he played the front nine in two-over to fall to plus-six, before another bogey at the first - his tenth - appeared to have him spinning towards an early exit.

• Tiger headlines big-name casualties at Winged Foot

• Has Phil made his final US Open appearance?

However, the Glencruitten golfer showed stunning resolve and played his final eight holes in one-under, forcing his way into the final two rounds with nothing to spare at six-over.

It means MacIntyre has now made the cut in each of his first three major starts, including the 2019 Open and last month's aforementioned US PGA.

Afterwards, he admitted that it "feels good" to be through to the weekend.

"Obviously, yesterday's round was disappointing," he said. "I didn't play too great today but my short game finally turned up. It's one of those golf courses you're not going to play great, and all week you're going to get tough spells. I'm obviously delighted to make the cut.

• The eye-watering prize money on offer this week

• US Open 2020 - Round 2 tee times in full

"Again, it's another major cut made. I'm just out here learning. I'm only 24-years-old. I know there's younger guys up the leaderboard but for me, I've come over here and I'm playing in stronger fields. I'm just learning my way around."

MacIntyre's delight was in marked contrast to the disappointment shared by his two fellow Scots, Connor Syme and amateur Sandy Scott, both of whom missed the cut.

Syme was left to rue a particularly slack couple of days with the putter. The 25-year-old Fifer posted a pair of 75s to finish his US Open debut on ten-over.



• Coach Harmon slates US Open course set-up

“I putted really, really poorly for two days,” said the Drumoig ace. “I think I made one putt outside five feet. That was it, one time. So that was my weakness for sure. On a couple of days where you're going to be out of position a few times, you're going to have to make some putts, and I just didn't hole anything.

“A tough couple of days but a great learning experience for sure.”

Playing alongside MacIntyre, meantime, US-based Scott - originally from Nairn - slipped to a four-over 74 after a disappointing back nine on Friday. That, coupled with an opening round of 75, left him on nine-over.