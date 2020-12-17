Robert MacIntyre takes positives after "disastrous" final round

By his own admission, Robert MacIntyre’s final competitive round of 2020 was “disastrous” – but he’s determined not to let it sour an otherwise excellent season.

The Oban man started the final round of the DP World Tour Championship a shot outside the lead and in with an outside chance of winning the Race To Dubai.

However, a bogey-bogey start set the tone for the final day, MacIntyre eventually signing for a five-over 77 to finish in a tie for 23rd as Matt Fitzpatrick won his sixth European Tour title and Lee Westwood claimed the Race To Dubai for the third time.

It was a tough day at the office for the 24-year-old but, on balance, a season in which he took yet more big strides in his still-fledgling pro career.

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

“Obviously disappointed with the round, but as [caddie] Mike [Thomson] said coming down the last, we've got to take all the positives,” said MacIntyre. “I mean, from where I was about eight weeks ago, we weren't in a good place on the golf course. We weren't in a good place mentally. We weren't in a good place, just all over the place.

“We sorted on the golf course, we sorted the mind and here we are at the final event. I didn't think I would be here if I'm honest with you, after everything that's gone on, but no, I'm delighted with the season. Obviously disappointed with today, but you get days like that.”

Listen!

KEITH PELLEY ON PARTNERING WITH THE PGA TOUR, THE SCOTTISH OPEN'S FUTURE... AND COLOURFUL SPECS!

The Glencruitten man had former Masters champion Patrick Reed for company in the penultimate group and said that he learned a lot from watching the way the American went about his business.

• Keith Pelley outlines plans for Scottish Open



• Ryder Cup legend critical of Phil Mickelson

“You're trying to fight to win a golf tournament and you finish, I don't even know where I finished, disastrous, but again, I have to go away from this and learn. I mean, I've played with someone that's an absolute magician around the greens, and that shows if his game's not there, he still gets it around. I know I need to work to get to that level.

“But we go away from here, have a few weeks off with the family and yeah, come back out in Abu Dhabi raring to go.”