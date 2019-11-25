Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season

To say that Robert MacIntyre is unlikely to forget the 2019 European Tour season is the very definition of 'understatement'.

The 23-year-old from Oban became the first Scot to be crowned ‘Rookie of the Year’ since Marc Warren in 2006 after a stellar campaign that saw him contest 30 tournaments in 22 countries around the world.

Those 30 events included seven top-10s and three runner-up finishes as the Glencruitten Golf Club man finished the season ranked 11th on the Race To Dubai.

• BLOG - MacIntyre the masterful apprentice

• LONG READ - The Obanite with the world at his feet



He ended the season more than €2million richer – €2,016,790.73 richer to be exact. But those are just the top-line numbers. Drill down a little deeper and a full picture of just how brilliant a season MacIntyre had soon comes into focus.

• Money per event - €67,226.35

• Money per round - €19,026.32

• Money per hole - €1,057.02

• Money per shot - €271.88

Spectacularly good, no?

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Of course, to make that kind of money, you need to play exceptionally well – and, again, the numbers demonstrate just how high the quality of MacIntyre’s golf was this season.

For one thing, he had a stroke average of 69.98 – one of only 12 players to break 70 in that particular category this year.

SIGN-UP FOR OUR FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE



He averaged a superb 300.18 yards off the tee, which was more than five yards longer than the tour average. He also outperformed the tour average in driving accuracy, too (58.14% vs 58%).

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

• Young "accentuates positives" from Q-School

He finished inside the top-40 on the tour for Greens In Regulation (71.06%) and Putts Per GIR (1.76). For good measure, he bettered the tour average for Putts Per Round, too: 29.42 putts versus 1.78.

It all added up to an exceptional, award-winning year for the Glencruitten man.

Here are four other standout figures from Bob Mac’s brilliant debut season…

63

MacIntyre’s lowest round. He carded it twice: Kenya Open, Round 4; Turkish Airlines Open, Round 2.

-160

MacIntyre’s cumulative score to par for the 30 events that he played this season.

€333,330

Bob’s biggest cheque of the season. He earned it for finishing second at the Made In Denmark in May.

65.1%

The percentage of the time that Bob broke par this season: 69 rounds out of 106.

