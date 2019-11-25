search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season

By Michael McEwan25 November, 2019
Robert MacIntyre European Tour Rookie of the Year Stats Oban Glencruitten Golf Club Scottish news
Bob Macintyre Statistics

To say that Robert MacIntyre is unlikely to forget the 2019 European Tour season is the very definition of 'understatement'.

The 23-year-old from Oban became the first Scot to be crowned ‘Rookie of the Year’ since Marc Warren in 2006 after a stellar campaign that saw him contest 30 tournaments in 22 countries around the world.

Those 30 events included seven top-10s and three runner-up finishes as the Glencruitten Golf Club man finished the season ranked 11th on the Race To Dubai.

• BLOG - MacIntyre the masterful apprentice

• LONG READ - The Obanite with the world at his feet 

He ended the season more than €2million richer – €2,016,790.73 richer to be exact. But those are just the top-line numbers. Drill down a little deeper and a full picture of just how brilliant a season MacIntyre had soon comes into focus.

Money per event - €67,226.35
Money per round - €19,026.32
Money per hole - €1,057.02
Money per shot - €271.88

Spectacularly good, no?

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Of course, to make that kind of money, you need to play exceptionally well – and, again, the numbers demonstrate just how high the quality of MacIntyre’s golf was this season.

For one thing, he had a stroke average of 69.98 – one of only 12 players to break 70 in that particular category this year.

SIGN-UP FOR OUR FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

He averaged a superb 300.18 yards off the tee, which was more than five yards longer than the tour average. He also outperformed the tour average in driving accuracy, too (58.14% vs 58%).

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

• Young "accentuates positives" from Q-School

He finished inside the top-40 on the tour for Greens In Regulation (71.06%) and Putts Per GIR (1.76). For good measure, he bettered the tour average for Putts Per Round, too: 29.42 putts versus 1.78.

It all added up to an exceptional, award-winning year for the Glencruitten man.

Here are four other standout figures from Bob Mac’s brilliant debut season…

63

MacIntyre’s lowest round. He carded it twice: Kenya Open, Round 4; Turkish Airlines Open, Round 2.

-160

MacIntyre’s cumulative score to par for the 30 events that he played this season. 

€333,330

Bob’s biggest cheque of the season. He earned it for finishing second at the Made In Denmark in May.

65.1%

The percentage of the time that Bob broke par this season: 69 rounds out of 106. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Rookie of the Year

Related Articles - Stats

Related Articles - Oban

Related Articles - Glencruitten Golf Club

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow