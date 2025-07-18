Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This is becoming a very pleasant habit. After 36 holes, Robert MacIntyre is in contention to win a major championship.

Last month, it was the US Open at Oakmont. This time, it’s The Open. The two-time PGA Tour winner backed up a first round 71 with a five-under 66 to sit five-under after 36 holes and only three shots adrift of early pacesetter Brian Harman.

Seven birdies, offset by one blemish at the par-3 16th, vaulted the Scot 23 places up the leaderboard as he chases a maiden major.

And central to his challenge is a piece of equipment that’s a decade old.

MacIntyre has a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood in bag this week.

The club was released in 2015, two years before MacIntyre turned pro and four before he made his major championship debut, but it’s working wonders for him this week as he chases the Claret Jug.

“I’ve always struggled with 3-woods ever since I was young,” he revealed. “I actually thought it broke in 2020 at Abu Dhabi. It just wasn’t going the distance. That’s when I changed. I stopped using it until last year just before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Still, I was searching for a 3-wood since 2020.

“I went back into the cupboard and looked at the antiques. I hit it a couple of times in my simulator, and it was doing everything it used to do when everyone else thought it was broke. So yeah, it works.”

The Oban man was in understandably high spirits after his second round and he is determined to continue to ride the momentum as far as it will take him at what is, by his own admission, one of his favourite golf courses.

“I’m in a good spot,” added MacIntyre. “I feel happy, confident, comfortable. I’m going to go out and give it my best shot all the way through Sunday afternoon.

“I’m not scared. I’m not going to back away. It’s completely different to Oakmont. Oakmont, I couldn’t roll the dice. It was never, ‘Let’s press, let’s press.’ It was always, ‘Right, let’s get out of here with pars.’

“This week, hopefully come the 69th, 70th hole, I’ve got a chance. If I’ve got a chance, I’m going to roll it.

“I’ve got so much more confidence and so much more belief that I am good enough. Obviously, winning in Europe, winning in America, you’re good enough for that, there’s another little level to it. I’ve obviously managed to finish top-10s in majors before, but I’ve never competed.

“The full focus is on winning majors.”

