search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre: This has been a dream come true

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: This has been a dream come true

By Michael McEwan21 July, 2019
Robert MacIntyre The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Scottish news Major Championships Glencruitten Golf Club
Robert Mac Intyre

“You never know how many of these you’re going to get. For me, this is a dream come true.”

The words of Robert MacIntyre after a truly sensational major championship debut.

The 22-year-old Scot finished The Open at Royal Portrush as he started it, carding a three-under 68 to finish on five-under for the week – good enough to take the clubhouse lead.

• Where will next year's men's major take place?

• Schauffele angry after run-in with R&A

Finishing in a tie for sixth, he also secured his place in next year’s championship, with the top-10 at ties qualifying for Royal St George’s.

“I'm proud of the way I handled the whole week, from start to finish, from my preparation all the way through to the last putt there,” said the Oban man. “I'm just proud of the way I've done everything.”

MacIntyre holed a huge birdie putt on the last to sign off in style, a moment he described as the highlight of his week.

• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut

“To hear the cheers made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up,” he added. “That's what you play for. As a young kid, when you're on the putting green, you're thinking ‘this is to win the Masters’ or ‘this is to win The Open’. “Unfortunately, that putt wasn't to win The Open but it's put me in good position for the future.”

• The weird and wonderful things you can buy in The Open Shop

Next up? Feet up.

“I’ve got three weeks off now,” he said. “Fly home tonight and just relax and see everyone I need to see.”

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Glencruitten Golf Club

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow