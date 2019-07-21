Robert MacIntyre: This has been a dream come true

“You never know how many of these you’re going to get. For me, this is a dream come true.”



The words of Robert MacIntyre after a truly sensational major championship debut.

The 22-year-old Scot finished The Open at Royal Portrush as he started it, carding a three-under 68 to finish on five-under for the week – good enough to take the clubhouse lead.



Finishing in a tie for sixth, he also secured his place in next year’s championship, with the top-10 at ties qualifying for Royal St George’s.

“I'm proud of the way I handled the whole week, from start to finish, from my preparation all the way through to the last putt there,” said the Oban man. “I'm just proud of the way I've done everything.”

MacIntyre holed a huge birdie putt on the last to sign off in style, a moment he described as the highlight of his week.



“To hear the cheers made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up,” he added. “That's what you play for. As a young kid, when you're on the putting green, you're thinking ‘this is to win the Masters’ or ‘this is to win The Open’. “Unfortunately, that putt wasn't to win The Open but it's put me in good position for the future.”



Next up? Feet up.

“I’ve got three weeks off now,” he said. “Fly home tonight and just relax and see everyone I need to see.”