Golf News

Robert MacIntyre thrilled by US Open's Euro 2020 surprise

By Michael McEwan19 June, 2021
Torrey Pines might be 5,500 miles from Wembley but US  Open officials made sure that Robert MacIntyre was treated to a little piece of Euro 2020 action as Scotland took on England on Friday.

MacIntyre, who made it safely through to the weekend to make it six cuts made in six major starts, has been closely following Scotland’s results from San Diego as the national team makes its first appearance at the finals of an international football tournament in 23 years.

A 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Monday left Steve Clarke’s men facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the knockout stages of the COVID-delayed championship, which only added to the importance of the match against ‘Auld Enemy’ England at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

• Bubba speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

• Rory likes chances despite sloppy second round

Aware of the significance of the match, the USGA left a little something special in MacIntyre’s locker, details of which he shared on his Instagram Stories…

A nice touch from the US Open organisers.

Friday turned out to be a pretty good day for MacIntyre. He put the finishing touches to a second round two-over 73 to advance to the weekend, signing his scorecard just as the big game was kicking off.

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

A hard-fought 0-0 draw earned the Scots an unlikely point against one of the tournament favourites, leaving them still in with a chance of progressing out of the group. Victory against Croatia on Tuesday should see them make it to the last-16.

If Andy Robertson and Co. can channel a bit of Bob MacIntyre’s fighting spirit, you’d have to fancy their chances.  

