When the BMW PGA Championship finishes this weekend, Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team will be flying to New York for a Ryder Cup reconnaissance trip.
The plan is to play nine holes at Bethpage Black on Monday before a full 18 on Tuesday, getting fully acquainted with the course on Long Island before the home crowds descend on tournament week.
After that, players will split off and do their own thing for the remaining five days, with captain Donald happy to give his players free reign in their preparations – as long as they are not flying back to Europe in between and risking jet lag.
Robert MacIntyre, therefore, is taking advantage.
The Scot will be getting some early major preparation in before the big week on Long Island, as well as playing one of the most revered courses in the world.
“We are going to do some recce for the PGA Championship and the US Open next year at Aronimink and Shinnecock Hills,” he told The Scotsman.
“We will also play one of the best courses on the planet at Pine Valley, which I have never seen before. Simon Shanks (his swing coach) is also going to come out for those three days.
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday it is foot to the floor and graft hard. Monday will be a day off when we arrive at the Ryder Cup and then it is tournament week.”
Donald, meanwhile, also acknowledged that MacIntyre will be considered for foursomes selection this time around after playing in two fourballs sessions with Justin Rose on debut in 2023.
“It’s two years since Rome, and so excited about the continuity and having a team that is very similar,” Donald said. “I think that’s a massive benefit for us. But players change.
“I’ve said this before: Look at someone like Bob. He’s become a much better player in the last two years. I didn’t see a similar option for foursomes but there is potential this time around because of the way he plays the game now.”
