One of last year’s feel-good stories on the PGA Tour is set for a new chapter.

Robert MacIntyre will team up with his dad Dougie once again – but this time at Augusta National, the sacred home of the Masters.

While MacIntyre’s full-time caddie Mike Burrows will loop for the showpiece event, the Oban native is bracing himself for a family affair at today’s Par-3 contest.

“My dad is going to do it,” MacIntyre said when asked who will caddie for him in the annual competition. “The guy who taught me the game of golf.”

MacIntyre is returning to the first major of the season for the first time since 2022 after finishing T23 and T12 in his first two Masters starts.

But before the main event gets underway, the 28-year-old is hopeful his dad can enjoy this Masters experience more than his last.

“He hit it in the water last time – he was nervous,” MacIntyre said.

“He hardly took a practice swing – he just put that ball on the ground and took a swing at it. Hopefully he will enjoy it this time and it will be good for everyone else to see it, too.”

Dougie, who is the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in their hometown, was a last-minute call up for the RBC Canadian Open last year.

But it was an inspired choice from MacIntyre, as the pair made history when lifting the title at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.

The win was MacIntyre’s first on US soil since earning his PGA Tour card, before he added the Genesis Scottish Open to his honours list a few weeks later.

Meanwhile, the MacIntyre’s also teamed up at last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as playing partners.

Organisers announced that they’d join forces at the popular pro-am, staged across St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to be able to play with my dad on the Old Course in the Team Championship,” MacIntyre said before teeing it up.

“For us to play together in a proper championship at the home of golf is just amazing. It was a very special moment for us when dad was on the bag in [Canada] and we won.

“Now, we can see what we can do together with clubs in our hands.”

This week, MacIntyre will line up alongside Billy Horschel and Nick Dunlap for the opening two rounds of the Masters.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.