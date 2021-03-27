Robert MacIntyre: WGC adventure over for Masters-bound Scot

Robert MacIntyre is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after losing to an inspired Victor Perez in the last-16.

That's the bad news

The good news? The good news is that the Oban man has done enough in Austin over the past few days to secure his Masters debut.

MacIntyre, 24, lost 5&4 to Dundee-based Perez to bring his week's work to a premature end.

However, he can console himself with the knowledge that he'll be making his debut at Augusta National when the first men's major of the season gets underway in just under a fortnight's time.

MacIntyre is guaranteed to be inside the top-50 on the Official World Golf Ranking when the next weekly update of the standings takes place on Monday. Every player inside the top-50 as of March 31 receives a Masters invite.

The news was confirmed by OWGR guru 'VC606' on Twitter.

Top 50 #OWGR projection update after the group stage in the #DellMatchPlay:



🚨@robert1lefty and @WillZalatoris are now guaranteed to qualify for @TheMasters!



Harman, Streelman and Van Rooyen can still qualify... pic.twitter.com/6bcKbGDw6t — Nosferatu (@VC606) March 27, 2021

MacIntyre brings the total number of Scots at Augusta National this year to three. He'll be joined in the field by 1988 champion Sandy Lyle and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner Martin Laird.

