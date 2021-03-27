search
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre: WGC adventure over for Masters-bound Scot

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: WGC adventure over for Masters-bound Scot

By Michael McEwan27 March, 2021
Robert MacIntyre WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play The Masters Victor Perez PGA Tour WGC Tour News Major Championships Scottish news
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after losing to an inspired Victor Perez in the last-16.

That's the bad news

The good news? The good news is that the Oban man has done enough in Austin over the past few days to secure his Masters debut.

MacIntyre, 24, lost 5&4 to Dundee-based Perez to bring his week's work to a premature end. 

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

However, he can console himself with the knowledge that he'll be making his debut at Augusta National when the first men's major of the season gets underway in just under a fortnight's time.

MacIntyre is guaranteed to be inside the top-50 on the Official World Golf Ranking when the next weekly update of the standings takes place on Monday. Every player inside the top-50 as of March 31 receives a Masters invite. 

The news was confirmed by OWGR guru 'VC606' on Twitter.

MacIntyre brings the total number of Scots at Augusta National this year to three. He'll be joined in the field by 1988 champion Sandy Lyle and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner Martin Laird.

MORE TO FOLLOW


Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow