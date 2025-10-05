Sign up for our daily newsletter
Robert MacIntyre is now a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.
The Scot harnessed challenging conditions to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, reduced to 54 holes because of the impact of Storm Amy.
The win comes a week on from MacIntyre’s starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory. He becomes the fourth Scot to win the Alfred Dunhill Links, and first since Colin Montgomerie 20 years ago.
It is the 29-year-old’s second victory on home soil following his victory in the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024.
“Any time you can win a golf tournament on these shores is special, but just delighted the way I did it,” said MacIntyre. “I played really nice over the three days, and yeah, here we are.
“The biggest thing on the three golf courses is to stay out of the pot bunkers, especially off the tee. And I’ve done that well, apart from the first hole at Carnoustie the first day.
“Other than that, I thought I managed it well, stayed out of the pot bunkers. But then once you’re in position, it’s about controlling the golf ball to then land softly around the pins when you get a chance, and I thought I did a great job of that.”
MacIntyre added that he was slightly surprised to win considering how he prepared for the tournament, arriving late into Scotland following the Ryder Cup celebrations in New York last weekend.
“I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse,” he admitted. “I’ve done everything against the book this week. I pitched up Wednesday afternoon. I know the golf courses. Played 12 holes on Wednesday. The diet has not been good this week; I can confirm that. I’ve eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips, plenty of others.
“But yeah, sometimes when you are least expecting it, things happen, and here we are.”
