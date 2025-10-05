Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre is now a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.

The Scot harnessed challenging conditions to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, reduced to 54 holes because of the impact of Storm Amy.

The win comes a week on from MacIntyre’s starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory. He becomes the fourth Scot to win the Alfred Dunhill Links, and first since Colin Montgomerie 20 years ago.

It is the 29-year-old’s second victory on home soil following his victory in the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024.

“Any time you can win a golf tournament on these shores is special, but just delighted the way I did it,” said MacIntyre. “I played really nice over the three days, and yeah, here we are.

“The biggest thing on the three golf courses is to stay out of the pot bunkers, especially off the tee. And I’ve done that well, apart from the first hole at Carnoustie the first day.

“Other than that, I thought I managed it well, stayed out of the pot bunkers. But then once you’re in position, it’s about controlling the golf ball to then land softly around the pins when you get a chance, and I thought I did a great job of that.”

MacIntyre added that he was slightly surprised to win considering how he prepared for the tournament, arriving late into Scotland following the Ryder Cup celebrations in New York last weekend.

“I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse,” he admitted. “I’ve done everything against the book this week. I pitched up Wednesday afternoon. I know the golf courses. Played 12 holes on Wednesday. The diet has not been good this week; I can confirm that. I’ve eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips, plenty of others.

“But yeah, sometimes when you are least expecting it, things happen, and here we are.”

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content