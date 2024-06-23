Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

Say goodbye to limited field events on the PGA Tour this season.

The Travelers Championship was the final signature event, leaving a full field to compete at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It’s also the penultimate stateside event before players head to Scotland in July for the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open.

Rickie Fowler returned to winning ways at this event in 2023, when holding off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a play-off.

That was Fowler’s first title in five years, giving his countryman a fourth win at the Rocket Mortgage from its five runs.

The tournament only debuted in 2019 when it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule but has attracted star players on every occasion.

Over $9 million is on the line in Detroit as well as some highly sought after FedEx Cup points, as the regular season draws towards a close.

So, here’s everything you need to know…

• Italian Open 2024: Preview

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

Rocket Mortgage Classic details

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Course Stats: Par 72 Yards 7,370

Defending Champion: Rickie Fowler

Purse: $9,200,000

Winner’s Share: $1,584,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic betting tips

Here’s the bookies’ take on the most likely winner…

Tom Kim 14/1

Cameron Young 16/1

Akshay Bhatia 22/1

Min Woo Lee 22/1

Alex Noren 25/1

Maverick McNealy 28/1

Will Zalatoris 33/1

Stephan Jaeger 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Cameron Young 16/1

The American has quietly enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour and his new Titleist driver helped him to a T9 finish at the Travelers Championship last week. He’s among the most prolific birdie makers on tour and his effectiveness off the tee will be of use here. Meanwhile, his only start in the event resulted in a T2 finish in 2022.

Please gamble responsibly.

• Iconic player-caddie duo make shock decision to reunite

• Olympic golf is bigger than Ryder Cup says former US Open champ Clark

Rocket Mortgage Classic how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Mix, 17.00

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Mix, 16.30

All times shown are BST

Follow Bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

topics

Rocket Mortgage Classic

ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN

8 big names not in the US Open

Sergio Garcia’s US Open streak ends in heartbreak

Nine players seal US Open spots at Walton Heath

US Open chief hints at future exemptions for LIV Golf stars

Major champion splits with legendary caddie after 25 years

Tiger Woods granted special US Open exemption

More Reads

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses