Say goodbye to limited field events on the PGA Tour this season.

The Travelers Championship was the final signature event, leaving a full field to compete at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It’s also the penultimate stateside event before players head to Scotland in July for the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open.

Rickie Fowler returned to winning ways at this event in 2023, when holding off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a play-off.

That was Fowler’s first title in five years, giving his countryman a fourth win at the Rocket Mortgage from its five runs.

The tournament only debuted in 2019 when it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule but has attracted star players on every occasion.

Over $9 million is on the line in Detroit as well as some highly sought after FedEx Cup points, as the regular season draws towards a close.

So, here’s everything you need to know…

Rocket Mortgage Classic details

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Course Stats: Par 72 Yards 7,370

Defending Champion: Rickie Fowler

Purse: $9,200,000

Winner’s Share: $1,584,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic betting tips

Here’s the bookies’ take on the most likely winner…

Tom Kim 14/1

Cameron Young 16/1

Akshay Bhatia 22/1

Min Woo Lee 22/1

Alex Noren 25/1

Maverick McNealy 28/1

Will Zalatoris 33/1

Stephan Jaeger 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Cameron Young 16/1

The American has quietly enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour and his new Titleist driver helped him to a T9 finish at the Travelers Championship last week. He’s among the most prolific birdie makers on tour and his effectiveness off the tee will be of use here. Meanwhile, his only start in the event resulted in a T2 finish in 2022.

Please gamble responsibly.

Rocket Mortgage Classic how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 17.00

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Mix, 17.00

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Mix, 16.30

All times shown are BST

