A $9.2 million purse will be dished out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and there could be some huge storylines.

Rickie Fowler returns to Detroit Golf Club to defend his crown from last year after claiming his first PGA Tour title in five years.

Currently ranked world No.50, Fowler is joined in the field by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Will Zalatoris.

However, there are some less familiar names teeing it up, too. None more so than Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz, who got in through a beer-fuelled Monday qualifier.

And 15-year-old Miles Russell makes his PGA Tour debut, although he won’t be able to pick up any prize money due to his amateur status.

Here’s how the prize money will be split for those who are eligible…

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024: Full prize money breakdown

Win: $1,656,000

2: $1,002,800

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

26: $74,060

27: $71,300

28: $68,540

29: $65,780

30: $63,020

31: $60,260

32: 57,500

33: $54,740

34: $52,440

35: $50,140

36: $47,840

37: $45,540

38: $43,700

39: $41,860

40: $40,020

41: $38,180

42: $36,340

43: $34,500

44: $32,660

45: $30,820

46: $28,980

47: $27,140

48: $25,668

49: $24,380

50: $23,644

51: $23,092

52: $22,540

53: $22,172

54: $21,804

55: $21,620

56: $21,436

57: $21,252

58: $21,068

59: $20,884

60: $20,700

61: $20,516

62: $20,332

63: $20,148

64: $19,964

65: $19,780

66: $19,596

67: $19,412

68: $19,228

69: $19,044

70: $18,860

71: $18,676

72: $18,492

73: $18,308

74: $18,124

75: $17,940

76: $17,756

77: $17,572

78: $17,388

79: $17,204

80: $17,020

81: $16,836

82: $16,652

83: $16,468

84: $16,284

85: $16,100

86: $15,916

87: $15,732

88: $15,548

89: $15,364

90: $15,180