A $9.2 million purse will be dished out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and there could be some huge storylines.
Rickie Fowler returns to Detroit Golf Club to defend his crown from last year after claiming his first PGA Tour title in five years.
Currently ranked world No.50, Fowler is joined in the field by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Will Zalatoris.
However, there are some less familiar names teeing it up, too. None more so than Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz, who got in through a beer-fuelled Monday qualifier.
And 15-year-old Miles Russell makes his PGA Tour debut, although he won’t be able to pick up any prize money due to his amateur status.
Here’s how the prize money will be split for those who are eligible…
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024: Full prize money breakdown
Win: $1,656,000
2: $1,002,800
3: $634,800
4: $450,800
5: $377,200
6: $333,500
7: $310,500
8: $287,500
9: $269,100
10: $250,700
11: $232,300
12: $213,900
13: $195,500
14: $177,100
15: $167,900
16: $158,700
17: $149,500
18: $140,300
19: $131,100
20: $121,900
21: $112,700
22: $103,500
23: $96,140
24: $88,780
25: $81,420
26: $74,060
27: $71,300
28: $68,540
29: $65,780
30: $63,020
31: $60,260
32: 57,500
33: $54,740
34: $52,440
35: $50,140
36: $47,840
37: $45,540
38: $43,700
39: $41,860
40: $40,020
41: $38,180
42: $36,340
43: $34,500
44: $32,660
45: $30,820
46: $28,980
47: $27,140
48: $25,668
49: $24,380
50: $23,644
51: $23,092
52: $22,540
53: $22,172
54: $21,804
55: $21,620
56: $21,436
57: $21,252
58: $21,068
59: $20,884
60: $20,700
61: $20,516
62: $20,332
63: $20,148
64: $19,964
65: $19,780
66: $19,596
67: $19,412
68: $19,228
69: $19,044
70: $18,860
71: $18,676
72: $18,492
73: $18,308
74: $18,124
75: $17,940
76: $17,756
77: $17,572
78: $17,388
79: $17,204
80: $17,020
81: $16,836
82: $16,652
83: $16,468
84: $16,284
85: $16,100
86: $15,916
87: $15,732
88: $15,548
89: $15,364
90: $15,180
