HomeGolf NewsRookie Min Woo Lee looks ahead to “unbelievable” first Masters

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Rookie Min Woo Lee looks ahead to “unbelievable” first Masters

By Jamie Hall02 April, 2022
Min Woo Lee Scottish Open The Masters Augusta National The majors
Min Woo Lee Masters

No less than 18 players will be tackling their first Masters this year.

Among those teeing it up at Augusta for the first time is Australia’s Min Woo Lee, the reigning Scottish Open champion.

The 23-year-old Australian is in the field on account of being in the top 50 in the world at the end of 2021 – thanks, in no small part, to his success at the Renaissance Club last summer.

• Scots rookie wins Qatar Masters

It will be just his second major after playing in the Open at Royal St George’s last year.

Ahead of his trip down Magnolia Lane, Lee spoke to bunkered.co.uk about his preparation for his tilt at the green jacket.

Min Woo Lee

“It’s unbelievable,” Lee said.

“I had a practice round and that was a really cool experience, just because I have always dreamed of playing there.

“It was incredible and I am really looking forward to playing there with the top guys in the world.

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown

“There are some players who have played there before and I like to pick their brains a bit. Playing there before the tournament, you need all the advice you can get just because there are so many slopes and undulations that you don’t see on TV.

“You have to ask for a lot of advice, and the caddie we requested gave us a lot of help.”

Among those likely to figure prominently on Lee’s list of go-to contacts are two major winners from his homeland – including a former Masters champion.

“I’ve become pretty good friends with Adam Scott and we play a lot of practice rounds together,” he added.

“It’s the same with Jason Day. I still look up to them to this day. My earliest memory of the Masters was watching Jason and Scotty.

• Masters rumours intensify after Tiger sighting

“All these guys, you grow up watching them win majors and all of a sudden you’re playing in events with them. It’s very cool.”

The Masters begins on Thursday and bunkered.co.uk will have extensive coverage online and on social media.

Read a full-length interview with Min Woo Lee in issue 192 of bunkered, on sale now.

