Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

Less than 24 hours after saying he was ‘sick’ of European Tour courses, Rory McIlroy has conceded that the timing of his criticism could have been better.



In a post on Instagram this morning, the world No.2 said that he picked the moment to call for tougher set-ups on the tour.

However, he’s standing by the observations he made.

“I understand voicing my concerns about golf course set ups in Europe to the media, at a pro am event on benign links courses, wasn’t the right place to do it or the right people talk to about it,” wrote the 30-year-old.



“I was venting yesterday but I can assure you it came from the right place.”

McIlroy’s comments came after his 15-under-par total amounted to no better than a tie for 26th at St Andrews.



In four ‘regular’ European Tour appearances this year, the four-time major champ is a combined 53-under-par but has nothing better than a tie for second at the European Masters to show for his efforts.



“Strategy, course management and shot making are important aspects of tournament golf that are being slowly taken out of the game at the top level, not just in Europe but worldwide” he added.

“I would personally like to see tougher set ups in Europe because it will produce better, more complete young players in the future and that can only be a good thing for our game and our Ryder Cup chances going forward.”