search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

Golf News

Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

By Michael McEwan30 September, 2019
Rory McIlroy Alfred Dunhill Links Championship St Andrews European Tour golf courses European Masters Rory Tracker
Rory Mc Ilroy

Less than 24 hours after saying he was ‘sick’ of European Tour courses, Rory McIlroy has conceded that the timing of his criticism could have been better.

In a post on Instagram this morning, the world No.2 said that he picked the moment to call for tougher set-ups on the tour.

However, he’s standing by the observations he made.

“I understand voicing my concerns about golf course set ups in Europe to the media, at a pro am event on benign links courses, wasn’t the right place to do it or the right people talk to about it,” wrote the 30-year-old.

• Ramsay rejects Rory's course criticism

• Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player's ball

“I was venting yesterday but I can assure you it came from the right place.”

McIlroy’s comments came after his 15-under-par total amounted to no better than a tie for 26th at St Andrews.

REVIEWED - TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS

In four ‘regular’ European Tour appearances this year, the four-time major champ is a combined 53-under-par but has nothing better than a tie for second at the European Masters to show for his efforts.

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

“Strategy, course management and shot making are important aspects of tournament golf that are being slowly taken out of the game at the top level, not just in Europe but worldwide” he added.

“I would personally like to see tougher set ups in Europe because it will produce better, more complete young players in the future and that can only be a good thing for our game and our Ryder Cup chances going forward.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban
Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment
"Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban
Heather MacRae: Facing cancer and fighting back
New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow