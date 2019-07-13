Rory and Koepka lead Open Championship betting

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are currently the bookies’ favourites to win next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Ladbrokes has the pair at 8/1 to lift the Claret Jug, with Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods next in line at 14/1.
McIlroy, the 2014 Open champion, would be a popular winner, with the event taking place in his native Northern Ireland for only the second time and the first since 1951.
• The Open: The field as it stands
• Open champ to pocket record prize money
A win for Koepka, meanwhile, would be his fifth in his last ten major starts. It would also see him complete the third leg of the career grand slam and set up the tantalising prospect of both he and McIlroy requiring only a Masters victory to complete the set.
• Let's hope Portrush doesn't look like this next week
2019 Open Championship - Current Odds
8/1 – Rory McIlroy
8/1 – Brooks Koepka
14/1 – Dustin Johnson
14/1 – Jon Rahm
14/1 – Tiger Woods
18/1 – Justin Rose
20/1 – Francesco Molinari
25/1 – Tommy Fleetwood
25/1 – Rickie Fowler
25/1 – Xander Schauffele
25/1 – Jordan Spieth
28/1 – Patrick Cantlay
PLEASE NOTE: All odds from Ladbrokes, correct at time of publishing, and subject to change.
Further reading
• Where & when to watch the Open on TV this year
• The incredible story of the Portrush Open champ