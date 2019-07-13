Rory and Koepka lead Open Championship betting

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are currently the bookies’ favourites to win next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.



Ladbrokes has the pair at 8/1 to lift the Claret Jug, with Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods next in line at 14/1.

McIlroy, the 2014 Open champion, would be a popular winner, with the event taking place in his native Northern Ireland for only the second time and the first since 1951.



A win for Koepka, meanwhile, would be his fifth in his last ten major starts. It would also see him complete the third leg of the career grand slam and set up the tantalising prospect of both he and McIlroy requiring only a Masters victory to complete the set.



2019 Open Championship - Current Odds

8/1 – Rory McIlroy

8/1 – Brooks Koepka

14/1 – Dustin Johnson

14/1 – Jon Rahm

14/1 – Tiger Woods

18/1 – Justin Rose

20/1 – Francesco Molinari

25/1 – Tommy Fleetwood

25/1 – Rickie Fowler

25/1 – Xander Schauffele

25/1 – Jordan Spieth

28/1 – Patrick Cantlay

PLEASE NOTE: All odds from Ladbrokes, correct at time of publishing, and subject to change.



