Rory McIlroy to tee it up at Scottish Open

Golf News

Rory McIlroy to tee it up at Scottish Open

By Ryan Crombie25 June, 2021
Four-time major champ Rory McIlroy is the latest top name to confirm that he will be teeing it up at next month’s Scottish Open.

It will be the first time since 2019 that McIlroy has featured at the event, skipping the 2020 tournament which was delayed until October due to COVID-19.

The Northern Irishman will be seeking to improve upon a T34 finish in 2019 as he looks to hit form before featuring in his first Open Championship since missing the cut at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy, 32, will join a star-studded line-up at the Renaissance Club, as East Lothian gets set to welcome the likes of recent US Open Champion Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

• Darren Clarke launches CBD range

• Kang wants green books banned

The event will be a strong showcase of Europe’s top talent with Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson all confirmed for the event. Current European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington, and his newly appointed Vice Captains Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell are also making the trip to sunny East Lothian.

Reigning Race to Dubai Champion Lee Westwood is also confirmed for this year’s event, alongside 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter. Fellow Englishman and defending champion Aaron Rai, as well as compatriots Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace and 2016 Masters Tournament champion Danny Willett will also feature.

• Stewart wins on Get Back to Golf Tour

Leading the home charge will be Robert MacIntyre, currently the highest-ranked Scotsman in the world at No.50. American stars Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris are amongst the players making their debuts as the second Rolex Series event of the 2021 Race to Dubai takes its traditional slot in the week before the Open Championship.

• US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET

A strictly limited number of tickets are on sale now for each of the four Scottish Open competition days. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on site during the tournament.

For more information on tickets, click here.

