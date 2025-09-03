Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will go head-to-head in a new made-for-TV competition just before Christmas.

McIlroy and Scheffler will lead four-man teams comprising of yet-to-be-named stars at the “Golf Channel Games” at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

The new ‘rapid-fire’ competition will be live on the Golf Channel at primetime in the US and will be based around strategy-focused challenges under the clock.

“To have the opportunity to create an annual, end-of-season golf event which includes Rory and Scottie at one of South Florida’s premier golf clubs, has been a treat,” said Tom Knapp, EVP Golf & General Manager, Golf Channel. “It should be fun.”

• Bryson DeChambeau issues Ryder Cup warning to Team Europe

• “What’s the point?” – European Tour veteran hits out over Ryder Cup snubs

In a press release, McIlroy said: “The Golf Channel Games bring a fresh approach to golf, inspired by events like the NFL Combine and All-Star Games from top professional leagues.

“They give players the chance to showcase their skills across unique challenges and offer fans a new way to enjoy the game in the postseason. I am looking forward to competing in this new, fun format.”

Scheffler added: “This will be a brand new way for the players and the fans to experience the game of golf. Everyone knows how competitive we are and I think the Golf Channel Games will be an innovative competition that will engage the viewers. I’m excited to be a part of this.”

• Brooks Koepka reacts to Ryder Cup failure

• Andy Murray set to star in DP World Tour event

These are the four challenges which have been listed by the Golf Channel:

Timed Drive, Chip, & Putt

Players compete solo in the three precision-based disciplines – drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts – as quickly as possible.

14-Club Challenge

Two Players, One Bag – One player from each team will square off in the 14-Club Challenge, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs, seven shots per player – and once a club is used, it’s out. All eight players will participate – four total matchups

Timed Shootout

A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (1), in the fairway (1), and around the green (2). Finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time…the clock is running!

Captains’ Challenge

Rory vs. Scottie – Each player hits from predetermined locations. Shots will include a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 50-ft putt, and 10-ft putt. The lowest total distance from the hole for the combined shots wins.