Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter Poppy

Rory McIlroy has revealed via his social media accounts that his wife Erica has given birth to their baby daughter.



Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born August 31st at the Jupiter Medical Centre in the family’s hometown in Florida.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwFeGf8rod — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 3, 2020

The news that McIlroy was soon to become a father was revealed during the television broadcast of the third round of last week's BMW Championship.



• Scotland to stage new European Tour event



Despite being in contention at Olympia Fields, McIlroy was ready to drop the clubs at a moments notice in order to attend the birth.

"I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn't come, and then Harry [Diamond, his caddie] has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet,” said McIlroy.



INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS



The 31-year-old had indicted that if the baby hadn’t come before this week’s Tour Championship, he would leave East Lake at any time if necessary.

"I'm going to play in many more Tour Championships and it's only going to be the birth of your first child once," he said. "That trumps anything else."



• PODCAST: Who has Robert MacIntyre been inspired by recently?

Whether the Northern Irishman decides to tee it up at the 2020 PGA Tour season finale remains to be seen but his name is listed for Friday’s first round 1:30pm tee time.

We wish the newly formed McIlroy family three-ball all the very best.