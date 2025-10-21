Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy will be looking for more success in 2026, and the five-time major champion has announced he will begin next year back in the Middle East.

The DP World Tour confirmed on Tuesday that McIlroy will compete in the returning Dubai Invitational for the second edition of the event in January.

It was first held in 2024, before being left off the tour schedule earlier this year to make way for the Hero Cup in preparation for for the Ryder Cup.

The 2026 campaign however will see the tournament reinstated, with the DP World Tour once again beginning their year out in the Middle East.

In 2024 McIlroy came agonisingly close to becoming the inaugural champion at the Dubai Invitational, but was pipped by his European teammate Tommy Fleetwood down the stretch.

The pair will get the chance to lock horns once again at Dubai Creek, after it was confirmed earlier this month that Fleetwood would also be returning.

On his decision to start his year at the event, McIlroy said: “I’m excited to be starting my year in Dubai.

“The UAE is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of great weeks, and I’m sure this will be no different.

“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla and his team put on an incredible event.

“I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me – and to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it under way.”

It will see McIlroy play in back-to-back weeks in mid-January, with the Northern Irishman also already committed to returning for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as a four-time winner.

Before then though, the Masters champion still has work to do in 2025.

McIlroy will play in the two DP World Tour playoffs in November at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, where he will bid to defend his Race to Dubai title.

He will then return to Australia before the year is out, having committed to play the Australian Open one month later in Melbourne.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.