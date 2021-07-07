Nobody needs to remind him.



Rory McIlroy is well aware that it has been almost seven years since he won the most recent of his four majors.

However, as he prepares to try and end that drought at next week’s Open Championship, the Northern Irishman outlined the quality that he hopes will help him land a second Claret Jug.

Experience.

Speaking ahead of this week’s abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, McIlroy said: “All anyone asks of themselves is to give themselves a chance on Sunday. That's it. So the only way you can win is to give yourself a chance, and I gave myself a chance {at last month’s US Open].

“I was right there on Sunday. Made my best swing of the week probably on the 11th hole and ended up making bogey from it with a bad three-putt.

“The thing about majors, you just have to hang around. You don't have to do anything spectacular. You can sort of par the course to death, pick off a few birdies here and there. It's a different style of golf than we're probably used to playing week-in, week-out, and I like that. I like that challenge.

“At the grand old age of 32, I like the fact that it's probably more of a mental challenge than a physical one because I feel like I can use my experience to hang in there.”

Before that, of course, McIlroy has work to do this week in East Lothian. The tournament was a late addition to the Northern Irishman’s schedule and he admits he’s grateful for the opportunity to get more competitive rounds in following a disappointing performance in last week’s Irish Open.

“I'm looking forward to getting back on the golf course,” said the world No.10. “I was pretty rusty last week in Ireland. I didn't really do any practise the week after the US Open and it sort of showed in my game. So it's been nice to link back up with Pete [Cowen, his coach] who is here and work on some stuff the last couple days.

“This is a wonderful week to have The Scottish Open and it's actually a wonderful venue. Everything is so easy. I'm staying in the clubhouse this week and the gym's right here and the practise facilities.

“With one eye towards next week, as well, it's a great week to spend a week and work on your game and play."