Rory McIlroy has come under fire just hours after relinquishing the chance to win a fifth major.

The 35-year-old missed two putts of around three-feet to let his grasp on the championship slip and pave Bryson DeChambeau’s route to a second US Open.

Sky Sports pundit Dame Laura Davies labelled the defeat ‘inexplicable’ before broadcast partner Wayne Riley said he “just wasn’t up to it.”

But, somehow, a move off the golf course has got fans talking about McIlroy even more.

Within minutes of DeChambeau holing the winning putt, the Northern Irishman was spotted rushing out of Pinehurst No.2 and into a tournament-sponsored courtesy car.

Golf personality Tron Carter from No Laying Up called it a “chickens**t move” that left a “bad taste”.

“This might be a bigger bummer than anything else today,” he posted on X in the wake of the incident.

“Chickens**t move. I crushed Lexi for not doing media at Olympic, and high-tailing it out of the parking lot in full view is even worse. Brutal.

“Rory’s spoken at length about how it’s an entertainment product & how the fans are heartbeat of it all. I’d love to hear about tee shot on 15.

“These guys want to be paid like other sports. Well other sports do post-game interviews, win or lose. Golf is so f*****g soft sometimes.”

In response to one user who pointed out that DeChambeau stuck around to congratulate Xander Schauffele after his near-miss at last month’s PGA Championship, Carter doubled down.

“This is well-said,” he wrote. “I don’t like Bryson, but respected how he handled the aftermath of Valhalla.

“I get that Rory’s starting to pile up these losses. The loser stands there and accepts the runner up trophy in tennis afterward. Just a bad taste, esp w/ his stature in the game.”

And his comments cause quite a stir, as he said “some rancid replies in here” before explaining McIlroy’s responsibility to the tour.

“Stick around – do a quick hit, shake Bryson’s hand and congratulate him. He’s making a habit of this post-tourney routine. Norman, van de Velde, Tiger all stuck around. Rory’s chosen to be the face of the tour. There’s a responsibility there.”

Fans rushed to call it a ‘bad take’ from Carter, whilst another wrote: “This tweet stinks”.

Other replies included: “Give the man a rest Tron…bloody hell” and “such an obnoxious take from you. Total lack of empathy for Rory”.

McIlroy is scheduled to tee it up at this week’s Signature Event in Connecticut, the Travelers Championship.

