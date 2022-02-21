search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson

Golf News

Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson

By Jamie Hall21 February, 2022
Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson Bryson DeChambeau Dustin Johnson PGA Tour Saudi Golf League
Rory Mc Ilroy Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy delivered a scathing verdict on Phil Mickelson’s Saudi Golf League comments as the breakaway circuit was left "dead in the water”. 

Last week it emerged, in an excerpt from an upcoming book by journalist Alan Shipnuck, that Mickelson had admitted to hiring attorneys to help shape the new league – but insisted it had been a ruse to gain “leverage” over the PGA Tour. 

However, amid growing numbers of players committing their futures to the PGA Tour, the 51-year-old has found himself to be an increasingly lone voice, while other players have been critical of the six-time major winner’s stance. 

• Star duo commit to PGA Tour

• Rory McIlroy fires warning to Saudi stars

“I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” said McIlroy when he was asked about Mickelson’s comments.  

“A lot of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad. I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

“Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one,” McIlroy added.  

“It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't see any reason why anyone would go.” 

• The Belfry eyes up 2035 Ryder Cup bid

• DeChambeau "will join Saudi Golf League"

McIlroy’s comments came as both Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson – two players who had been considered among the more likely candidates to make the switch – pledged their futures to the PGA Tour. 

I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I,” said DeChambeau on social media, while Johnson added he is “fully committed” in a statement released through the tour’s official channels. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen
Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'
DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson
Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow