Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy delivered a scathing verdict on Phil Mickelson’s Saudi Golf League comments as the breakaway circuit was left "dead in the water”.

Last week it emerged, in an excerpt from an upcoming book by journalist Alan Shipnuck, that Mickelson had admitted to hiring attorneys to help shape the new league – but insisted it had been a ruse to gain “leverage” over the PGA Tour.

However, amid growing numbers of players committing their futures to the PGA Tour, the 51-year-old has found himself to be an increasingly lone voice, while other players have been critical of the six-time major winner’s stance.

“I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” said McIlroy when he was asked about Mickelson’s comments.

“A lot of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad. I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

“Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one,” McIlroy added.

“It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't see any reason why anyone would go.”

McIlroy’s comments came as both Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson – two players who had been considered among the more likely candidates to make the switch – pledged their futures to the PGA Tour.

“I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I,” said DeChambeau on social media, while Johnson added he is “fully committed” in a statement released through the tour’s official channels.