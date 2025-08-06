Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has caused plenty of consternation out on the PGA Tour this week.

And the five-time major champion isn’t even playing.

McIlroy’s decision to skip the this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship – the first event of the PGA Tour’s Playoffs – has ruffled some feathers ahead of the $20million showpiece in Memphis.

The Northern Irishman outlined as early as last year that he intended to bypass the event at TPC Southwind, owing to his long-term plans to cut back his schedule stateside.

Having already amassed 3,444 FedEx Cup points, McIlroy has already qualified for the BMW Championship – the second event for the top 50 – and the Tour Championship, the money-spinning finale reserved for the top 30 in the season-long standings.

.• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

• PGA Tour winner ‘very concerned’ by Rory McIlroy decision

He is the only player in the top-70 not in Memphis, however, which led PGA Tour player director Peter Malnati to suggest he was “very concerned” that big names may skip these lucrative events.

When asked by Golfweek if measures were in place to stop players missing these tournaments, Malnati replied: “I think there is stuff in the works, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Malnati, meanwhile, clearly isn’t the only frustrated PGA Tour pro at the situation.

Nate Lashley, down in 146th in the FedEx Cup standings, replied to fellow pro Michael Kim on X after it was pointed out that German Matt Schmid would be playing on his own due to McIlroy’s absence.

Lashley, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, responded: “Does it surprise anyone that Rory skips an elevated and limited-field event he tried so hard to create.”

.• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

• PGA Tour winner ‘very concerned’ by Rory McIlroy decision

The American appears to be taking a dig at McIlroy, but it is quickly pointed out to Lashley that these are indeed the FedEx Cup playoffs, a series introduced long before the Masters winner had any influence on the circuit.

The playoffs are three standalone events, separate from the eight elevated (now called Signature) events that include limited fields and huge prize purses on the US circuit.

Lashley is presumably referring to the famous Delaware meeting three years ago at the BMW Championship, when McIlroy was part of a group of over 20 players who hashed out ideas – including a form of the limited-field Signature events – which could help thwart the threat of the rival LIV Golf League.

McIlroy, it must be stressed, has not played any role in the format of the lucrative playoffs, however.

The 36-year-old, who has recently settled into his new home outside London, is relishing a global schedule to finish his season.

After the two FedEx Cup playoff events, he will head back home for the Irish Open, before competing at the BMW PGA Championship near his home in Wentworth in the build-up to the Ryder Cup.

Then McIlroy will travel to the inaugural DP World India Championship in India – his first visit to the country – before heading Down Under for the Australian following the conclusion of the DP World Tour season in Dubai.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.