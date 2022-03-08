Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"

Rory McIlroy called on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to make the circuit’s disciplinary process more “transparent”.

Speculation has abounded on tour in recent weeks amid rumours Phil Mickelson has been banned for his recent behaviour around the Saudi Golf League.

It has been further fuelled by the six-time major winner taking a “break” from the game.

However, tour chiefs have stuck to their policy of keeping all matters relating to discipline private.

McIlroy praised Monahan for his “incredible” work to improve the business of the tour – but he urged the commissioner to make the circuit’s governance less of a “closed shop”.

“The one thing the tour in general could do a better job with is transparency, and maybe not being as closed a shop,” the 32-year-old said, speaking ahead of the Players Championship which he won in 2019.

“I have always felt a few bans or suspensions should be announced. It’s something I’m sure they are working on.

“But overall I would say Jay has done a wonderful job in terms of weathering the storm of the pandemic.”