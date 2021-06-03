Rory McIlroy cancels Memorial press conference and WDs from pro-am

Rory McIlroy’s participation in this week’s Memorial Tournament is in doubt after he withdrew from today’s pro-am and cancelled his pre-tournament press conference.



The world No. 8 cited “personal reasons” for the late change of plans to his Wednesday schedule, according to the Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard.

As of 4pm UK time on Wednesday, McIlroy is still scheduled to play in the tournament, which gets underway tomorrow at Muirfield Village. He is due to tee off at 1.44pm local time on Thursday alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.



The news about the Northern Irishman comes in the same week that four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being fined more than £10,000 for failing to attend her pre-tournament press conference.

The Japanese star explained that her decision to skip the second slam of the year was an act of ‘self care’, adding that she has battled depression following her 2018 US Open victory.

McIlroy’s place in the pro-am has been taken by Chilean Joaquin Niemann.



The four-time major champion recently ended an 18-month winless drought after capturing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.



His most recent start, however, yielded yet more major championship disappointment for him. He finished in a tie for 49th in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.