search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy clearly not expecting much from US fans at 2024 Ryder Cup

Golf News

Rory McIlroy clearly not expecting much from US fans at 2024 Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan19 May, 2019
Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup Team Europe Team USA US PGA Championship fan behaviour PGA of America Bethpage
Rory Mc Ilroy Us Pga Championship Round 4

Rory McIlroy was on the receiving end of some pretty unpleasant fan behaviour at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine – and, judging by his response to a question after his fourth round at the US PGA, he’s not expecting much better at Bethpage in 2024.

Asked what he thinks the crowds will be like at the New York venue in five years’ time, the four-time major winner replied: “No comment.”

That, in itself, is rather revealing. If he wasn’t anticipating any issues, he surely would have said. To decline to comment would suggest that he expects there will be some issues but would rather not go on record about it.

• Ex major champ slates Norman and Woods

• Oh dear! Jon Rahm caught short at Bethpage

McIlroy, along with other high-profile European golfers, was regularly subjected to hostile treatment from the fans at Hazeltine in 2016. It got so bad, in fact, that the PGA of America was moved to issue a statement asking fans to behave respectfully towards the players.

• Daly wants permission to use buggy at Portrush

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)

Whilst he declined to comment on the fans, McIlroy was more forthcoming in what he expects from the notoriously difficult Black Course at Bethpage when golf’s biggest match rolls into town in 2024.

“I think the fans would like to see a few more birdies,” said the 30-year-old. “I would say that for matchplay, it should be a little more of a generous set-up.”

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - fan behaviour

Related Articles - PGA of America

Related Articles - Bethpage

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star
Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’
Largest junior event hits Scotland this week
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double
Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow