Rory McIlroy is being heavily tipped to land more major championships after winning the Masters on Sunday.
The 35-year-old completed the career grand slam virtue of his triumph at Augusta National, becoming only the sixth player to lift all four major titles.
Ahead of the final round, Butch Harmon told Sky Sports: “If he wins, this is going to change Rory. He is going to take off and win major after major after major.”
Now, that belief has been echoed by his putting coach Brad Faxon.
In fact, the American reckons there is nothing stopping his player from reaching ten major wins before the end of his already illustrious career.
“He has played professional golf for more than half his life now, and there is nothing that can stop this guy,” Faxon said.
“Rory can double his number of majors; he can go on to win ten.
“Something happened from the defeats to build the resilience he has. It builds inside what you need to overcome, and he is an example to everyone.”
On the grand slam bid, Faxon added: “Rory has carried a burden since 2014 to have this goal accomplished and, every year since, the first major of the year – it gets harder.
“Rory is one of the most intelligent, kind people I have ever met in my life, and he knows everything about the history of the game and what this means for the game.”
McIlroy, who was without a major win since the PGA Championship in 2014, has now been backed to steal more headlines this year.
He’ll take a week off the PGA Tour before teeing it up alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
Then, it’s the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a venue where he has won four times. He is the joint 9/2 favourite for that, courtesy of Betway, and as short as 6/4 to win another major this year.
