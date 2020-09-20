search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy confident of ending major drought

Golf News

Rory McIlroy confident of ending major drought

By Michael McEwan19 September, 2020
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker US Open USGA Winged Foot Major Championships
Rory Mc Ilroy Main

It's been 2,233 days since Rory McIlroy won the most recent of his four major championship titles.

He's confident of ending that drought in the final round of this year's US Open.

The world No.4 bounced back from the disappointment of a 76 in round two at Winged Foot to vault into contention with a two-under 68 in round three. 

That leaves him in a tie for sixth on one-over-par and just six shots back of leader Matthew Wolff heading into Sunday.

• Tiger headlines big-name casualties at Winged Foot

• Has Phil made his final US Open appearance?

Little wonder he's feeling optimistic about his prospects.

"I think, looking at the forecast, the conditions are going to be pretty similar to today, which is fine," said McIlroy. "If I go out there tomorrow and shoot another 68, I won't be too far away.

"It doesn't take much around here [for things to change]. Someone gets off to a decent start, maybe one or two-under through five, and then the leader goes the other way, one or two-over through five, and all of a sudden you're right in the thick of things.

"We'll see what happens. No matter where I am at the end of the day, I feel like I've got a pretty good shot."

• The eye-watering prize money on offer this week

• 7 things the US Open champ can look forward to

McIlroy added that the key to victory will be not so much making a fast start as an error-free one.

"It's literally just bringing it back to the basics," he added. "From that first tee shot, just try and make a good swing and hit the fairway, hit it on the middle of the green, take two putts, especially on that green because it's probably one of the craziest greens on the course and in golf. And then it's the same thing on two. Hit the fairway, hit the green. You get yourself out of position those first few holes, it just makes it really difficult."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Winged Foot

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The World Handicap System: Everything you need to know
Tour reverses decision to let fans attend Scottish Open
"There's no way it could have happened" - Padraig Harrington has no regrets over Ryder Cup postponement
Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes
Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow