Rory McIlroy confident of ending major drought

It's been 2,233 days since Rory McIlroy won the most recent of his four major championship titles.

He's confident of ending that drought in the final round of this year's US Open.

The world No.4 bounced back from the disappointment of a 76 in round two at Winged Foot to vault into contention with a two-under 68 in round three.

That leaves him in a tie for sixth on one-over-par and just six shots back of leader Matthew Wolff heading into Sunday.

Little wonder he's feeling optimistic about his prospects.

"I think, looking at the forecast, the conditions are going to be pretty similar to today, which is fine," said McIlroy. "If I go out there tomorrow and shoot another 68, I won't be too far away.

"It doesn't take much around here [for things to change]. Someone gets off to a decent start, maybe one or two-under through five, and then the leader goes the other way, one or two-over through five, and all of a sudden you're right in the thick of things.

"We'll see what happens. No matter where I am at the end of the day, I feel like I've got a pretty good shot."

McIlroy added that the key to victory will be not so much making a fast start as an error-free one.

"It's literally just bringing it back to the basics," he added. "From that first tee shot, just try and make a good swing and hit the fairway, hit it on the middle of the green, take two putts, especially on that green because it's probably one of the craziest greens on the course and in golf. And then it's the same thing on two. Hit the fairway, hit the green. You get yourself out of position those first few holes, it just makes it really difficult."