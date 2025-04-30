Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he’ll return to East Lothian this summer for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The Northern Irishman completed the career grand slam at Augusta National, following victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship this season.

And he will return to Scotland seeking to add to his win in 2023, when he pipped home hero Robert MacIntyre by one shot after a famous birdie-birdie finish.

“Winning a national open is always special, and I’m pleased to have the chance to compete for another Genesis Scottish Open title,” said McIlroy, who became the first player to win the national opens in Scotland and Ireland, as well as The Open.

“It has certainly been a memorable year so far, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the momentum to the home of golf this summer.”

Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the Rolex Series event counts on both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedEx Cup.

That’s why players from both sides of the Atlantic make it their mission to arrive in North Berwick for a valuable tune up ahead of the final major of the year.

Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas were confirmed in the line-up last month, which also includes last year’s champion MacIntyre.

“It was special to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time last season and I’m really excited to defend my title next year,” said MacIntyre in December.

“The home support is always unbelievable. The crowds are playing every shot with you, they live those moments as well, so to win this tournament, it was truly special, and I’ll have memories from that day for a lifetime.”

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open takes place from July 10-13 and tickets are still available for all four days of tournament action, as well as Wednesday’s Pro-Am.

For more info, click here.

