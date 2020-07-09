search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy could lose world No.1 ranking this week

Golf News

Rory McIlroy could lose world No.1 ranking this week

By Michael McEwan08 July, 2020
Rory McIlroy world No.1 OWGR Jon Rahm Workday Charity Open PGA Tour Muirfield Village Tour News
Rory Mc Ilroy Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy will be dethroned as golf's world No.1 this weekend - if Jon Rahm wins the Workday Charity Open. 

World No.2 Rahm can leapfrog Northern Irishman McIlroy by taking the title, the first of two back-to-back PGA Tour events being played at Muirfield Village.

McIlroy, who has opted to sit out this week's tournament, has been top of the pile since he ended Brooks Koepka's 38-week reign on February 9. That began McIlroy's eighth stint as the game's top player.

Should he overtake McIlroy, 25-year-old Rahm would become the 24th different player to be ranked No.1 since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986. 

• PGA Tour performs U-turn on spectators

• WATCH - The worst drive you'll ever see from a pro

He would also become just the second Spaniard to reach the game's summit, following the late, great Seve Ballesteros. 

Rahm has been in a rich vein of form over the last 12 months or so. In November, he finished top of the European Tour's Race To Dubai after winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He was also on a run of eight consecutive worldwide top-20 finishes before the COVID-19 pandemic plunged professional golf into lockdown in March.

Jon Rahm

However, since the PGA Tour resumed last month, the Spaniard has struggled to pick up where he left off, with a tie for 33rd at the RBC Heritage the best he has to show from his three starts so far. 

• European Tour lifts suspension of Olesen

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

He is also without a win on the PGA Tour since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2019 - a team event, which he won with Ryan Palmer. His most recent individual victory on the world's most lucrative circuit came in January 2018 at the CareerBuilder Challenge. 

Rahm will be joined in his first two rounds at Muirfield Village by reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland and Norwegian sensation Viktor Hovland. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Workday Charity Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Muirfield Village

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!
lessons
play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

6 things we learned from Tiger Woods’ Memorial press conference
A brief history of Opens at St Andrews
Study finds BAME groups interested in golf but don't feel welcome
Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown
PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow