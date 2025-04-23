Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Just ten days ago, Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam, winning the Masters and an elusive Green Jacket.

Now, the Northern Irishman is ready to face the music again as he competes alongside Shane Lowry at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

But the Northern Irishman was afforded a break after making history at Augusta National, and he’s revealed exactly what he got up to.

“We first went to London with Erica and Poppy to see our new home that we’re building there last week,” he said ahead of the paired event on the PGA Tour.

“And then we made the trip over to Belfast to see my mom and dad and a few other people that are important to me over there.

“Yeah, to be with Erica and Poppy and my mom and dad and to see Michael Bannon, my lifelong coach, and spend a bit more time with Harry and his wife and just celebrate with the people that have been a part of this whole thing for my entire career, my entire life was absolutely amazing.”

Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, he’ll have to defend his title with a cold he picked up travelling across the Atlantic.

It hasn’t, however, stunted his enthusiasm to get back out alongside Lowry at TPC Louisiana.

“Obviously it’s been an amazing few days,” McIlroy added, “but I’m excited and I’m happy to be here with my man, and we’re looking forward to a great week and trying to defend.”

Meanwhile, the now five-time major champion was buoyed by how much his long-awaited triumph at the opening major of the year resonated with the world.

And not just the golf one.

“I spoke to two Presidents the day after, which was pretty cool,” he explained. “Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. Just all of it.

“People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on, that was very, very humbling, I guess.

“I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey.

“I think people watching someone finally get it done, something they’ve been trying to do for a decade plus, I think it resonated with a lot of people.”

