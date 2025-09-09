Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has no plans to give up competing at the top level just yet, but he does have an age in mind when he plans to give up ‘grinding’ out on tour.

Fresh off his thrilling Irish Open win at the K Club on Sunday, McIlroy is straight back to it at the BMW PGA Championship this week.

It is another start in what is a busy few months for the Northern Irishman, even after the PGA Tour campaign came to an end in August.

In his pre-tournament press conference at Wentworth on Tuesday, McIlroy was quizzed on whether he now going down thewh ‘back nine’ of his career, adding that he felt like it was in fact the ‘back six’.

Delving deeper into what retirement could look like, McIlroy admitted he has no plans to still be putting in the hard yards at the age of 50, a point he had previously made earlier this season.

“I was asked about this at The Players even before I won The Players and I said the same thing,” he explained.

“I don’t want to be grinding out here at 50 years of age. I’ll turn up and play the majors and have a nice time but you know, whenever I’m done, I’m done, whenever that is.

“That’s certainly not right now, but I’m certainly closer to that point now than I was in 2007 when I turned pro.”

At the age of 36, McIlroy now finds himself in a position where he feels he can hand pick the events that make up his schedule, having added a maiden trip to India and a return to Australia to his 2025 plans.

“At this point I want to play golf when I want to play golf. I want to play in the locations that I love to go to, and I want to play the majors and the Ryder Cup.

“That’s it. I’m not going to be going by minimums or anything else. Like I’ll obviously do my bit to make sure I keep my membership and all that on certain tours, but I’m going to play where I want to play.”

McIlroy’s trip to Wentworth will be followed by the Ryder Cup at the end of this month. His attention will then turn to India in October, before two events in the Middle East in November.

His year will finally come to an end in December, having committed to play the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne.

