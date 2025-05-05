Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy still has just under a year to decide what he’ll serve at his Masters Champions Dinner, but he has a few ideas.

Don’t fret, Green Jackets, it’s probably not going to be Domino’s Pizza.

The Northern Irishman has a self-confessed love for the US restaurant chain, particularly a ‘deluxe’ with extra sausage – something ‘almost too soggy’, he told Justin Thomas in 2020.

Instead, past champions can expect to be served some kind of wild game.

Whilst doing the rounds in New York after his historic win at Augusta National, McIlroy shared some secrets on his dinner plans with Carson Daly on NBC’s Today Show.

“I’ve been into like wild game recently, so like venison, elk, stuff like that,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t know if that might be in it. That sort of fuelled this run, so maybe something like that.”

Of course, that run – which culminated with McIlroy becoming only the sixth player to complete the career grand slam – also included wins at Pebble Beach and the Players Championship.

Amateurs, and professionals alike, take note.

McIlroy’s menu is yet to be confirmed but we do know one other thing that definitely won’t feature.

Immediately after claiming major No.5, he said to Sky Sports: “I told Scottie when I saw him in Butler Cabin, I said I am not serving burgers next year!

“I am not sure, I have a year to think about it. But hopefully I will come up with a unique menu and a menu that all the past champions will enjoy.”

And, if McIlroy’s Champions Dinner from the 2013 PGA Championship is anything to go by, there will be an Irish twist.

He served a goat cheese and beet root salad to start, a Duet of “Irish” Beef Tenderloin for main course, and Oak Hill’s Traditional Sticky Toffee Pudding for dessert.