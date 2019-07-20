search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy endures NIGHTMARE start to The Open

Golf News

Rory McIlroy endures NIGHTMARE start to The Open

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2019
Rory McIlroy The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Claret Jug Twitter
Rory Mc Ilroy

Well, that wasn't in the script.

Playing in front of a home crowd, Rory McIlroy endured a shocking start to this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

A quadruple-bogey EIGHT!

After hitting his tee shot out of bounds, the four-time major champion had to play three off the tee, finding the deep rough. He then had to take an unplayable near the green before missing a five-foot putt for a seven.

• Darren Clarke: The morning that could never have been

• Jordan Spieth makes big change on eve of Open

He dropped another shot at the third before repairing some of the damage with birdies at the seventh and ninth.

However, two doubles in his final three holes compounded a thoroughly miserable day.

Rory Nightmare Start

Afterwards, McIlroy said: "It was a rough start but I felt like I showed some good resilience after that. I think I played the next 13 or 14 holes at two-under-par.

"What I'm disappointed about is I undid all that great work the last few holes.

• Duval sets unwanted record at Portrush

"I definitely think if I can put the ball in the fairway tomorrow I can shoot a good enough score to be around for the weekend.

• 'Beef' full of praise for Robert MacIntyre

"Obviously I'm pretty sure anyone starting with a 79 in this golf tournament doesn't think about winning at this point. But I think I can go out there and shoot something in the mid-60s, be around for the weekend, and then try to play good from there.

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - Claret Jug

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow