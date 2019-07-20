Rory McIlroy endures NIGHTMARE start to The Open

Well, that wasn't in the script.



Playing in front of a home crowd, Rory McIlroy endured a shocking start to this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

A quadruple-bogey EIGHT!

After hitting his tee shot out of bounds, the four-time major champion had to play three off the tee, finding the deep rough. He then had to take an unplayable near the green before missing a five-foot putt for a seven.

He dropped another shot at the third before repairing some of the damage with birdies at the seventh and ninth.

However, two doubles in his final three holes compounded a thoroughly miserable day.

Afterwards, McIlroy said: "It was a rough start but I felt like I showed some good resilience after that. I think I played the next 13 or 14 holes at two-under-par.

"What I'm disappointed about is I undid all that great work the last few holes.

"I definitely think if I can put the ball in the fairway tomorrow I can shoot a good enough score to be around for the weekend.



"Obviously I'm pretty sure anyone starting with a 79 in this golf tournament doesn't think about winning at this point. But I think I can go out there and shoot something in the mid-60s, be around for the weekend, and then try to play good from there.