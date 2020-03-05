Rory McIlroy expects to win “at least one” major in 2020

World No.1 Rory McIlroy has predicted that he’ll win “at least one” major championship this year.



The 30-year-old has four major victories to his name. However, the most recent of those came back in 2014. Since then, he has played in 19 majors without success.

However, having rediscovered his best form, culminating in his return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, he is confident that this can be his year.

“I remember when we had that chat at the end of 2013, I predicted I would win two and I went on to do that," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

“So I am predicting I will win at least one.”



"I think the game of golf has changed a lot since that, a lot of new golfers have come on to the scene - Brooks Koepka has won four, Jordan Speith has won three, a lot of new guys, new blood and new competition.

"But the fact that I am still up there giving myself a chance week in week out, playing some of the best golf of my career gives me a lot of confidence this season."



The first chance McIlroy will have to add to his haul is next month’s Masters, tournament officials having announced yesterday that the event is still scheduled to take place despite the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

A win at Augusta National would see the Northern Irishman become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000.



However, he’s refusing to allow the tournament to dominate his thoughts too much in the meantime.

“What I’ve realised is I can't make things too big in my head. If I started to gear up for Augusta in January, by the time Augusta got around in April, my head would be absolutely fried. So I try to push it out as late as possible. I've got four tournaments to play between now and then and my biggest concern and my top priority are those four tournaments.”