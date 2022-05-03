search
Golf News

Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal

By Jamie Hall03 May, 2022
Rory McIlroy TaylorMade gear news Tour News PGA Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy New Taylor Made Contract

Rory McIlroy has signed an extension to his lucrative deal with TaylorMade.

Since 2017 the four-time major winner has been in the brand’s stable – and now the partnership, said to be worth $10 million a year to the Northern Irishman, is set to continue.

McIlroy has penned what TaylorMade describe as a “multi-year” extension, which will see him continue to play a full bag of the brand’s clubs and ball.

• PING Open Series gears up for second qualifier

• Norman reveals impact of Phil Mickelson comments

“Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf,” he said.

“Today I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs and ball will be staying in my bag for many years to come.

“A combination of the dedicated people and unmatched performance is what drove me to remain a part of Team TaylorMade."

Since signing with the brand following Nike’s decision to withdraw from the golf equipment scene, McIlroy has won seven times including the 2019 PLAYERS Championship and the FedEx Cup in the same year.

“Rory is undeniably one of the most captivating players in our game and truly one of the great human beings in the sports world,” said TaylorMade chief executive and president David Abeles.

• Conservation groups oppose new links plans

• Lydia Ko blames struggles on "time of the month"

“We have been fortunate to get a first-hand look at Rory’s approach to his game and the championship mindset that helps fuel his success.

“Over the past five years, in partnership with Rory, our company has been able to advance product innovation and put the best possible equipment in his bag. Rory’s decision to continue to put his trust in our company has us inspired to push the limits of performance even further.”

